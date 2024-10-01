LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 4.8%

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.00. 245,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 349,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

