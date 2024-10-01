Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII opened at $604.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.66. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

