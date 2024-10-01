Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.87

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 476712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,202,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 290,188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 768,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $13,795,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

