LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.18

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 5093151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

LexinFintech Stock Up 19.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.