Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.05

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 667040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 59.3% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

