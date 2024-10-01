Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,236,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 9,469,322 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

