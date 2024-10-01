Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $584.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.31. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $584.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.