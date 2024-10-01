Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Up 4.3%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 187,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 848,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

