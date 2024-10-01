Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $270.85 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $271.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.