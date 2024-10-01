Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Position Trimmed by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

