Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 20,861,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 32,698,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

