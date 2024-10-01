Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.97

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $21.97. Lundin Energy shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 600 shares.

Lundin Energy Price Performance

Lundin Energy Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

