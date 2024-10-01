Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 292,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

