Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,976,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.