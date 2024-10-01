Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 57,185 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Indivior worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Indivior by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ INDV opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

About Indivior

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.