Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,797,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 14.6% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marchex Profile

(Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.