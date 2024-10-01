Marlin Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:AZURQ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Marlin Midstream Partners, LP (OTCMKTS:AZURQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Marlin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 104,900 shares changing hands.
Marlin Midstream Partners Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Marlin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Marlin Midstream Partners, LP develops, owns, operates and acquires midstream energy assets. The Company provides natural gas gathering, transportation, treating and processing services and One million cubic feet (NGL) transportation services, which it refer to as its midstream natural gas business, and crude oil transloading services, which it refer to as its crude oil logistics business.
