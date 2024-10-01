Marshall Wace LLP Sells 17,535 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,200,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $646,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

NYSE:FI opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

