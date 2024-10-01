Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.25 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

MAT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 981,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Mattel’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after buying an additional 845,368 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after buying an additional 112,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 20,152.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after buying an additional 1,479,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

