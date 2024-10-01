MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.