MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $344.56 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

