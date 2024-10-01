MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

