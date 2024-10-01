McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 147,184 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,352,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,866 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.09. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.