Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 222 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Greif were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Greif by 80.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Greif by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

GEF stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

