Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -218.65 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

