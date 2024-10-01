Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

