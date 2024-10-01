Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $226,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.9 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $328.74 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

