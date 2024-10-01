Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $234,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

