Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $262,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crane were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 1,363.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

