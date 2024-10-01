Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $317.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.14. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

