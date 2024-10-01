Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $150.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

