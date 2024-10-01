Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $257,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

