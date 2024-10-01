Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 610.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 51.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 85.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 237.54 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

