Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $240,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.