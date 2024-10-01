Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 47 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in monday.com were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.84.

Shares of MNDY opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 730.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.54.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

