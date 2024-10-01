Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

