Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,869 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,211,000 after purchasing an additional 625,485 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,092,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.