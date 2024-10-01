Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 850 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

