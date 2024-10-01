Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

