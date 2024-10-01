Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

