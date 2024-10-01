MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.73

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 477,648 shares.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0203 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.