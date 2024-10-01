MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.73

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 477,648 shares.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0203 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
