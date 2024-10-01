MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 14,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
