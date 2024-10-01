MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 5.8%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.29 and last traded at $138.29. Approximately 38,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 152,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.86.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

