MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 103,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 617,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

