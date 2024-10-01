MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Up 3.7%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.53. Approximately 89,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 105,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

