Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 162,260,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 32,342,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Mobile Streams

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.