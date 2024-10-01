Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down to $132.79

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.79, but opened at $129.98. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $128.08, with a volume of 9,511 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

