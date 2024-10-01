MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $23.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

MP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 1,501,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,344. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 847,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

