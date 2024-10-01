Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares trading hands.
Mporium Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.
About Mporium Group
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mporium Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.