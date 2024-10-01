MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.40

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €286.40 ($318.22) and last traded at €286.10 ($317.89), with a volume of 65469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €280.00 ($311.11).
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -208.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €266.64 and its 200 day moving average is €243.49.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
